Shawn Mendes Defends BFF Camila Cabello: ‘Pursue’ Your Happiness

Now that Camila Cabello, 19, has decided to go solo, she not only has the support of her longtime fans and even some of Fifth Harmony‘s Harmonizers, but she also has her celeb friends to back her up. Shawn Mendes, 18, showed his full support for Camila with a single tweet, posted on December 20, just one day after the news broke that she was leaving Fifth Harmony.

“Beautifully said,” Shawn wrote, captioning a RT of Camila’s full statement to fans regarding her decision to leave the group. He also added a quote from her statement: “Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility.” Aw!

Unfortunately, there has been some back-and-forth between Camila and Fifth Harmony since the group first announced she was leaving them. While 5H’s full statement from the remaining girls — Lauren Jauregui, 20, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20, Ally Brooke, 23, and Normani Kordei, 20 — claims that it was Camila’s “representatives” that told them she was leaving, the now solo singer has singe fired back claiming that is simply just not true.

Despite the shade throwing, both parties have repeatedly wished each other well. Hopefully all five girls will be able to put their differences aside one day soon, especially after spending four long years together making chart-topping hits as Fifth Harmony.

