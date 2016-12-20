SD Chargers Security Guard Allegedly Masturbates On Field — See Crazy Video

Courtesy of TMZ

Uh, this isn’t what people meant by ‘getting into the game.’ A San Diego Chargers security guard was allegedly caught masturbating on the football field — a shocking video that is now going VIRAL. You’ve got to watch it, and we’ve got it right here!

And this is why we can’t have nice things. Watching football on a relaxing Sunday evening is meant to be a family affair, but apparently, the rules are changing after the release of this insane video. A San Diego Chargers security guard was allegedly caught messing around in his pants in the MIDDLE of a football game! Surely it’s not a surprise that he’s standing right next to the sexy cheerleaders who were in the middle of a dance routine.

The guard (who looks to be young, maybe in his twenties) has one hand beneath his black uniform pants, and he’s making a sort of, um, thrusting motion going back and forth. The video appears to be taken by a fan who zoomed into the guard while watching (the game) from the stands. What’s even more shocking, is that an official cameraman walks right by him. The guard stops momentary as the man walks by, and immediately continues once he’s left. No shame in his game!

This recording is bad news for many reasons. 1) We’ll never be able to watch a football game again without wondering if someone is jerking it inside the stadium, 2) this guy could lose his job, and 3) cops are now investigating the case, which means the guard could go to jail, or maybe even something worse! Whatever the federal punishment may be, it’s humiliating enough that a video of yourself getting busy with yourself is going viral on the internet. This is almost as embarrassing as the time someone threw a dildo on the football field…

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU react to this crazy video? Are you shocked?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.