‘Scream Queens’ Finale: [Spoiler] Dies A Heroic Death & A Familiar ‘Face’ Returns

Who survived the finale of ‘Scream Queens?’ And WTF did that ending mean? Here’s everything that went down, where the survivors ended up, and yes, the shocking pair that ran away together.

With Munsch on her death bed after last week’s shocker, Hester convinced Holt to propose to her; that way, they would get her fortune when she died. So that’s what they did — got married. However, Chanel No. 5 being the genius she was now, convinced them that she needed to have brain surgery to make sure she really had it. Yes, Brock opened up her brain and found… nothing — turns out she was just extremely dehydrated and had never actually ate human brains.

On the murder front, Cassidy Cascade turned against his mother and refused to keep murdering. She was pissed… but only momentarily. After Munsch was okay post-surgery, Hoffel locked everyone in a chamber — Cassidy’s mother even showed up with Zayday (yes, she survived!) and said she had a change of heart.

Unfortunately, Hoffel didn’t care and shot her dead. She then started the clock on a gigantic bomb to blow them all up. No, they didn’t all die — Denise Hempfield and her Quantico loving slef showed up and saved the day. They then chased Hoffel through the woods and she nearly killed No. 3 with a machete! However, Cassidy jumped in front of her, killing him. Luckily, Hoffel was killed in the end: sucked into a swamp.

So, what now? Well, Chanel became a TV host on Lovin’ the C, while No. 3 was the producer; Chanel. No 5 and Zayday ran the hospital… well, until Munsch sold it; Yup, Hester and Brock stole all her money and ran away to Blood Island where they hunted people. The episode ended with the return of a familiar face: the red devil in Chanel’s backseat. (Skyler Samuels‘ Grace, right?)

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the red devil? The show is not yet renewed for season three (will it be?), but time will tell!

