Robert Durst: Accused Murderer Claims He Will Die In ‘Less Than Five Years’

Is it sad news when a murderer faces his own death? Well, that’s what is going on with ‘The Jinx’ star Robert Durst. The accused killer who currently sits in prison claims his life expectancy is ‘less than five years.’ Read his shocking confession, here!

Ummm…how do we say this without pissing anybody off? Robert Durst, 74, is dying, and it’s kind of bittersweet. While we would never feel happy over someone’s slow-coming death, Robert’s murderous history makes him a special case in some ways. Accused killer, and star of HBO’s The Jinx series, announced that his “life expectancy is about five years” in an interview with People magazine. Robert’s health has been on the steady decline since 2007, when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

If you're into murder documentaries and stuff like that I suggest you watch #TheJinx on HBO! It's crazy. — Jasmine Summers (@JustJasminexxx) December 9, 2016

For those of you unfamiliar with Robert’s checkered past, the following details will leave you totally breathless. As an American real estate heir, Robert was a man with a lot of money, influence, and power. In the early 80’s, people connected to Robert slowly started disappearing…and dying. His first wife Kathleen went missing, followed by multiple friends, and a next door neighbor. Robert was always a primary suspect amongst police across New York, Texas, and Los Angeles, but they could never charge him with murder. Why? Well, some details here and there didn’t add up, and let’s just say Robert was one lucky dude to slip through the cracks.

Robert was finally arrested in New Orleans in 2010 on a first-degree murder warrant signed by a Los Angeles judge. Again, this doesn’t mean they were 100% able to connect Robert with all the crimes. Robert STILL faces multiple court dates that will determine his conviction outcome, and if convicted, he could face the death penalty. That being said, Robert is extremely sick, and may not live to see the day of this death penalty, as twisted as that sounds.

