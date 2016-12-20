Rob Kardashian: His Sisters Raced To His Side After Alleged Physical Fight With Blac Chyna

We’re still reeling from the shocking news of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna allegedly getting into a physical fight before their explosive split, but that’s not all! We’ve now learned his sisters rushed to be by his side during the heat, according to a new report. We have the scoop, here.

We’re still so shocked by the crazy news that Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, got into a shocking alleged physical brawl after her phone was hacked on Dec. 17, in which she drunkenly beat him, according to a report from E! News. And now we know some of Rob’s sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — rushed to their home after the fight to support their brother and comfort him, according to TMZ.

The girls had gone over to the couple’s home to play peacemaker, according to the outlet, but Blac had already left by the time they got there. Also there? Their mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who had to “literally rip her [Blac] off Rob.” Wow. Seriously, we’re still not over how crazy this all is, but we’re at least glad to hear that Rob’s sisters went over to try and help their brother.

As we previously told you, Blac took off after her phone was hacked, taking their 1-month-old daughter, Dream, with her. Still, on Dec. 19, Rob vowed to become a better man on his Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of him and Chy and professing his love for her. He also posted an adorable pic of Dream and said he was seeking help as well. Shortly after, Blac reposted the pic of Rob with a sweet yet simple heart emoji.

