Richard Marx Helps Restrain Violent Passenger For 4 Hours On Flight — See Pics

Twitter

He was ‘right there waiting’ to save the day! Richard Marx restrained a violent passenger on an airplane for four hours, and he documented what went down in pictures he shared on social media. We have them, and the scoop, here.

He saved the day! Legendary singer Richard Marx, 53, sprung into action on Dec. 20 after a passenger on his Korean Air flight became violent and started to attack the crew! The “Right Here Waiting” crooner was aboard the flight from Vietnam to Korea with his wife Daisy Fuentes when the incident occurred, and she documented her husband’s heroics effort on social media! “On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” she captioned a collage of pics that showed her husband restraining the passenger. “When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR HOURS.” Wow! Seriously, we are so impressed by Richard’s bravery.

“I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this,” Daisy continued. “They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).” Wow. This is so crazy.

Richard also took to his Twitter to express his disappointment with how the crew handled the situation, or lack thereof. “Crew completely ill-equipped to handle the situation,” he wrote. “Heading home to Los Angeles soon but Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference.” We’re just glad to hear he is OK, and that he saved the day!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Richard helping to restrain the violent passenger? Let us know what you think below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.