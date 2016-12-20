‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Goes Commando & It Causes Major Drama

Courtesy of Bravo

Good grief! We knew ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ often fight about trivial things, but we had no idea Erika going commando would get their panties in a such a bunch on the Dec. 20 episode. (Yes, pun very much intended.)

It all started when Lisa Vanderpump asked Erika if she could loan a pair of underwear to Kyle Richards. You see, Kyle was wearing a white pair, but they showed through her white dress, so she was hoping to borrow a pair of nude underwear from one of the ladies. No one had any extra nude panties, and well, Erika didn’t have any at all.

“I don’t have any,” Erika announced. “That’s right. Don’t put your hands up my skirt unless you wanna see what’s up there.”

“I have on a Mugler dress,” she said. “Why would I break up a beautiful design with an underwear line, with a panty line? Really?”

Of course, we get Erika’s humor, but Dorit and PK do not. When Erika explained that she’s an introvert, despite her onstage persona, Dorit confessed, “I’m just not buying it. Snooty? A bit. Cold, frigid? Yes. Introverted? No.”

But even so, PK enjoyed the view. He later told Dorit, that he loved ALL the scenery he took in that night. (Good for him. Why are these women so judgemental?)

Before all that happened, however, Eileen visited her mom’s house one last time, just three months after her death. And then, she sought therapy to find out why she feels ashamed to show grief. Apparently, it goes back to when she was a child. She admitted that whenever her parents fought, she would feel embarrassed.

Furthermore, Lisa Vanderpump surprised Ken with a $25,000 watch on his birthday. And Kyle and Lisa Rinna spent some time with their daughters in NYC.

