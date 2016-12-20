Priyanka Chopra For Pantene: ‘Quantico’ Star Is New Ambassador

Image Courtesy of Pantene/Business Wire

Yes! We are completely obsessed with Priyanka Chopra and now we know that Pantene is, too! She just became their global brand ambassador — congrats Priyanka!

Priyanka Chopra is known for her shiny, strong strands, so it’s no surprise she is the newest Pantene brand ambassador!

“I’m excited to come on board as the new Global Ambassador for Pantene,” Priyanka said in a press release. “A favorite around the world, I love that Pantene celebrates and advocates that being strong is beautiful. I believe in celebrating the inherent strength that every woman possesses, which made the decision to align with Pantene an easy one. We BOTH believe that strong is beautiful and that every woman deserves glorious moments to pursue her dreams and to shine!”

Priyanka’s first TV spot will debut on December 26, and her own TV campaign will kick off in January 2017. She will also be in digital advertising and social media for the brand.

We can’t wait to see her gorgeous hair everywhere!

Jodi Allen, Vice President of Hair Care for North America at Procter & Gamble, says: “We are proud of our newest campaign, which highlights our biggest innovation in decades and thrilled to have Priyanka represent it. Her strength and confidence embody what the Brand stands for and we believe she will continue to inspire women around the world to embrace their strength and wear their confidence proudly.”

Priyanka joins ambassadors Selena Gomez and the newly announced Ronda Rousey.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Priyanka Chopra as Pantene’s global brand ambassador?

