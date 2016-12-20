Paulina Gretzky’s Son, 1, Wants Nothing To Do With Santa: Watch His Epic Reaction

This is TOO funny! Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson’s adorable 1-year-old son Tatum proved not ALL kids look forward to a visit from Santa Claus when he totally freaked after meeting him for the 1st time! The little cutie even ran away when St. Nick offered him a present — watch the hilarious clip here.

Paulina Gretzky, 28, and Dustin Johnson‘s, 32, 22-month-old son Tatum, had an epic reaction to meeting Santa in a comical Snapchat video that had even his parents laughing! In the vid which was put together by TMZ, little Tatum, who’s in his mother’s arms, can be seen panicking when faced with the red-suited man. As his model mom smiles and points to Santa, Tatum lets out a yelp and refuses to embrace Father Christmas.

In the second social media clip, Tatum is walking on his own and comes face-to-face with Mr. Claus. Kneeling down next to her little one, Paulina, gestures toward Santa and flashes a huge smile for Tatum, encouraging him to see what’s in Santa’s bag. But once again, Tatum is having none of it as he ends up running away from Santa. Paulina definitely found the whole situation funny as she wrote on the footage, “Bye” with a waving hand emoji.

Paulina and her professional golfer boyfriend welcomed their son back in January 2015. And since then, the family of three have made some adorable appearances together — like when Dustin won the US Open in June! After the tournament, Paulina raced on to the golf course to embrace her longtime boyfriend, and of course she had little Tatum wrapped up in her arms. The family moment was BEYOND precious!

Paulina has also been in the media for showing off her body as she frequently poses in bikinis and other revealing clothing online. She was even criticized for wearing a super short dress to the US Open that nearly gave her a wardrobe malfunction!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving little Tatum’s hilarious reaction to meeting Santa Claus?