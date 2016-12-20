Pro Bowl 2017: Derek Carr, Amari Cooper & More Make All Star Roster — See Full List

REX/Shuterstock/Image Courtesy of the NFL

They’re popping champagne in the Oakland Raiders’ locker room Dec. 20 as the team has yielded a whopping seven members to play in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl. Keep reading for the full roster of gridiron greats who got invites to the big game.

The Oakland Raiders have come back to such NFL prominence in 2016 and the league has taken notice! QB Derek Carr, 25, wide receiver Amari Cooper, 22, and defensive end Khalil Mack, 25, have been rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl to play for the AFC. Fellow teammates Rodney Hudson, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn also got invites to the all-star game, which takes place Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

The Atlanta Falcons are sending six players to the Pro-Bowl, including 31-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan‘s well earned NFC starting selection. The red-hot Dallas Cowboys have five players heading to Orlando, including standout QB Dak Prescott, 23, and running back Ezekiel Elliot, 21. The rookies have helped American’s Team see its biggest resurgence in years and are so deserving of being Pro Bowl selections.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of players in the 2017 NFL Pro-Bowl. The asterisks indicate starting players.

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense:

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts.

Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans.

Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers.

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers.

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans.

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers.

Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills.

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens.

Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans.

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans.

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans.

Inside/middle linebacker: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens.

Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris, Broncos.

Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders.

Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs.

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts.

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens.

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs.

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots.

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals.

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles.

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers.

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons.

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins.

Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys.

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons.

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers.

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks.

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles.

Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers.

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers.

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings.

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers.

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants.

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams.

Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons.

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings.

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the 2017 Pro Bowl selection list? Did your favorite players make the cut?

