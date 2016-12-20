Miley Cyrus Gets Shocking New Cannabis Plant Tattoo — See The Pic

Instagram

She’s just being Miley! Miley Cyrus got a shocking new cannabis plant tattoo, and shared the pic for all her fans to see her new ink! We have it, and all of the details, here!

She did what?! Miley Cyrus, 24, got another tattoo and showed off the art to her millions of Instagram followers on Dec. 19 — and in true Miley fashion, it’s definitely not your average ink! The pop star’s new arm tattoo is a cannabis plant, and she coyly showed it off on social media alongside a caption with just Christmas tree emojis! Seriously, we love how Miley always has a sense of humor — and we must say, she definitely is rocking the new tat!

We love how Miley is always proud to just be herself! After all, how can we forget about the super unique and funky birthday present that her man Liam Hemsworth got her when she turned 24!? He gave her a huge gorgeous rainbow ring that looked like a paint easel and it was seriously everything! Miley was so excited to get the ring, which totally fits her personality! “Look at datttt Rainboooowwwwwwww rock!”she captioned a pic of it at the time. “You always know how to make my grubby little kid fingers *SHINE*!!!”

Miley definitely has lots to celebrate this holiday season! Between her amazing relationship with Liam and just having finished an amazing season as a mentor on The Voice, we love seeing the “We Can’t Stop” singer treating herself to her new tattoo. Now we’re just anxiously awaiting to see when she and Liam are finally going to get married!

