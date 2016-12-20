Michelle Obama Stuns In Stripes For Oprah Interview: See Her Pretty Dress

Courtesy of Oprah CBS News

We’re seeing stripes!Michelle Obama looked stylish and chic in a striped frock as she conducted her final interview as the first lady with Oprah in the White House. Did you love her look?

Michelle Obama‘s ability to blend high-fashion looks with attainable finds and the way she wasn’t afraid to recycle some of her fave outfits made her style seem so relatable over the course of the last eight years in the White House, while we’ve also celebrated the way she put emerging designers on the map. Every time she stepped out, all eyes were on her outfit! She wasn’t afraid to mix prints or embrace pretty patterns, so it comes as no surprise to see her rocking a striped dress that incorporated different textures for her final interview as the first lady.



Michelle, 52, opted for a Preen midi dress which featured stripes, velvet embroidery, and sheer panels as she sat down in the White House with Oprah Winfrey for the interview. She wore a pair of earrings and wore her hair down and straight. The sleek style kept the focus on the detailing of her ensemble. Oprah rocked a green Brandon Maxwell dress, which she paired with purple suede heels and emerald jewelry.

We love the way Michelle’s striped dress popped for the occasion — it was unexpected yet appropriate, chic, modern, and fun — and, above all else, it was truly memorable, making it a perfect choice for her final interview. She looked simply stunning!

The highly-anticipated interview aired on CBS on Dec. 19, but you can check out Michelle’s amazing look above. What did you think of her outfit? Did you love her striped dress as much as we did? Check it out and let us know!

