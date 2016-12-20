This is why Michelle Obama is the best. The current First Lady sat down with Oprah Winfrey in an all-new interview on Dec. 19, saying she will do ‘whatever’ Melania Trump needs in order to make her transition to becoming First Lady easier. Michelle revealed what exactly went down in her post-election meeting with Melania. Click to WATCH!

“My offer to Melania was, ‘You really don’t know what you don’t know until you’re here, so the door is open,’ as I’ve told her and as Laura Bush told me,” First Lady Michelle Obama, 52, told Oprah Winfrey, 62, in the Dec. 19 CBS interview about her meeting with Melania Trump, 46.

Michelle admitted she and Melania talked about their kids when they met for the first time at the White House on Nov. 10. “My door is open,” she repeated. “That was really the nature of the meeting.” Melania has the full use of Michelle and her team if she needs help. “We will do whatever they need to help them succeed,” Michelle said.

Michelle admitted that she learned a lot from previous First Ladies, especially Laura Bush, 70. “I’m not new in this ‘going high’ thing,” Michelle continued. “I’m modeling what was done for me by the Bushes. And Laura Bush was nothing but gracious and helpful, and her team was right there for my team all throughout this entire eight-year process.”

Michelle is so sweet and classy. After 8 years of serving as First Lady, she’s willing to extend a helping hand to Melania in what will be the most exciting and nerve-wracking time in Melania’s life. Oprah and Michelle also discussed the idea of Michelle running for office.

Oprah asked Michelle point-blank if she’ll be running for office someday. “No,” Michelle said immediately. “I don’t make stuff up,” she said. “I’m not coy. I’ve proven that. I’m pretty direct. If I were interested in it, I’d say it. I don’t believe in playing games. It’s not something I would do.”

