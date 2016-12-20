NFL Star Michael Floyd Arrested For DUI After Passing Out Behind Wheel — Disturbing Video

Courtesy TMZ

Well this is really scary. Video has emerged from New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest that shows him completely passed out behind the wheel of his SUV! Keep reading to see the shocking tape of officers trying to wake him up.

It’s bad enough that NFL star Michael Floyd, 27, got hit with two DUI charges after being spotted asleep at the wheel of his car in Scottsdale, AZ Dec. 12, but now we’re getting a look at just how wasted he really was! In police bodycam video obtained by TMZ, officers roll up on his Cadillac SUV, which is stopped at a traffic light that keeps cycling through as the vehicle idles. An officer shines the light through the driver’s side window and Michael is out like a light, with his mouth wide open.

After the officer bangs on the window with a flashlight to wake up him, Michael is completely disoriented, not listening to their commands to turn off the car and unlock the doors. They keep telling him to put his hands on the steering wheel and he doesn’t seem to understand what’s going on. They eventually get him out of the car and sitting on the curb. His eyes are so glassy and he slurs his words badly when trying to communicate with the officers. Man, he is so out of it!

The Arizona Cardinals subsequently cut the wide receiver two days after his Dec. 12 arrest, but he was immediately picked up by the New England Patriots. They’ve got to be wondering if they made the right move after seeing how out of it Michael was while behind the wheel of a large SUV.

This isn’t the first time Michael has been popped for DUI. While he was playing college football with Notre Dame he was suspended from the team in 2011 after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. Arizona knew what they were getting, picking him in the first round of the NFL draft the following year.

