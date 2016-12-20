Twitter

A massive explosion set off fireworks at a crowded Mexico City market on Dec. 20, killing 9 people and injuring at least 60 people. We have the details on this tragedy, here.

This is beyond scary and heartbreaking. A huge explosion tore through San Pablito Market in Tultepec, Mexico, setting off fireworks — approximately 40 miles north of Mexico City. At least 22 people have died and at least 60 people were injured in the big blast, according to BNO News and local reports. Images that were shown on Milenio TV featured a ton of smoke going up toward the sky, and the photos are beyond shocking.

Video shared by @LaloGonzalezM appears to show an explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico pic.twitter.com/d3CrYnFwEZ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 20, 2016

It is a tradition in Mexico to celebrate the holiday season by setting off rockets and firecrackers. It’s so horrible to imagine how family and friends must have been having fun and celebrating the merriment of the season when this tragic incident suddenly occurred. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the popular market has been the site of a horrible incident. In 2005, a fire engulfed the market and set into motion fireworks exploding. And in 2006, another fire destroyed hundreds of stands at the same market.

As you can see in the video above, massive amounts of smoke, debris and fire all circulate the air, and it’s a very upsetting sight to see. Sirens can also be loudly heard wailing in the background while the smoke circulates. Emergency responders tended to the scene to evaluate the situation and determine the number of injuries and whether or not there were any fatalities in the accident. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to authorities for comment, and we will continue to update you as developments progress.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your thoughts and prayers with the family members and loved ones of those injured in the market explosion.