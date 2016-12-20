Courtesy of Instagram

Mariah Carey headed to her annual winter vacation in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 20th, when she posted a seriously sexy picture of herself posing in lingerie by the Christmas tree. We are obsessed with this holiday picture of Mariah and she looks incredible! What do you guys think of Mariah’s lingerie look?

Mariah Carey, 46, vacations in Aspen, Colorado every year for the holidays, so it’s no surprise that she’s back in her favorite place with her family. She took to Instagram to post a seriously sexy picture of herself posing by her ginormous Christmas tree in nothing but lingerie and a flannel shirt on top.

Mariah posted the sexy picture with the caption, “Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! Courtesy of @airbnb” First of all, not only does the Christmas tree that she’s posing next to look like the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in NYC, the house looks tremendous and gorgeous, and there’s even more Christmas trees in the back.

Mariah opted to wear just a bra and nothing else in the photo, and she’s completely flashing the burgundy lace bra and massive cleavage in the pic, as she pulls down her oversized, black and red flannel shirt that she’s wearing on top to cover herself up. It seems to be that the flannel might belong to her rumored beau, Bryan Tanaka, 33.

She topped her entire lingerie look off with a pair of knee-high black fur boots, and shockingly no diamonds at all, which is very unlike Mariah! Regardless, she looked gorgeous in the photo and we cannot believe how good she looks in this sexy get-up!

What do you guys think of Mariah’s sexy Christmas photo — do you love it as much as we do?

