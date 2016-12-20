Lady Gaga Sweetly Serenades Tony Bennett With ‘La Vie En Rose’ At 90th Birthday Special

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of NBC

Make us bawl our eyes out why don’t you! Lady Gaga totally had us weeping with her powerful performance of ‘La Vie En Rose’ at Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday special. See her sweetly serenade her close friend on the most special of occasions right here!

Lady Gaga, 30, may have opened Tony Bennett‘s 90th birthday celebration with a show-stopping rendition of “The Lady is a Tramp,” but her second performance was the one that had us in full on tears. Gaga chose “La Vie En Rose” for her second selection to honor the legendary singer at the Radio City Music Hall special, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come. And. She. Was. Flawless.

Lady Gaga showcased her powerhouse vocals during La Vie En Rose tonight.

Incredibly beautiful! #Tony90 pic.twitter.com/bhXaqSLIVX — Warrior | Gaga (@SurvivorHealer) December 21, 2016

“Hold me close and hold me fast/The magic spell you cast/This is la vie en rose/When you kiss me heaven sighs/And though I close my eyes/I see la vie en rose,” she sang (though with the original French lyrics) with so much emotion, while wearing a drop-dead gorgeous black dress with a sexy slit all the way up her leg and a marvelous updo. But we never doubted the “Bad Romance” singer would give anything but a stunning performance for Tony, as the two have been collaborating for some time now and have a very sweet friendship.

“You’re my family Tony Benedetto,” Gaga said as she stopped in the middle of the song to show off her trumpet tattoo with the name Bennett written underneath it in honor of the legend. “Tony you are indeed an icon, but for me you are so much more than that. You really changed my life from black to — la vie en rose!” she finished the song. What an amazing way to honor a dear friend!

