Lady Gaga Dazzles With ‘This Lady Is A Tramp’ At Tony Bennett’s 90th Birthday Special

Courtesy of Twitter

Whoa! Lady Gaga brought the house down with her performance of ‘This Lady is a Tramp’ on Dec. 20 when she opened the epic celebration for her dear friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday! Check out her show-stopping number here.

Tony Bennett, 90, may have been the one being honored at the Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come special on NBC on Dec. 20, but all eyes were DEFINITELY on Lady Gaga, 30, when she opened the show singing Frank Sinatra’s “The Lady is a Tramp.” The song is one that is especially near and dear to Gaga and Tony’s hearts, as it is one they have recorded a duet to!

Gaga was introduced by Alec Baldwin, who was hosting the show while hilariously impersonating Tony, and came out a swinging to the fun show tune. “She gets too hungry for dinner at eight/She likes the theater and never comes late/She never bothers with people she’d hate/That’s why the lady is a tramp!” Gaga belted out, stretching up her toned arms while wearing a long, silky silver gown. We totally get why she was chosen to lead off the celebration for the legendary singer. And based on the fact he was grinning from ear to ear in the audience, we just know he loved it!

And though Gaga may have stolen the show from the beginning, she did have a little help making the night one that will never be forgotten. Other performers included Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Elton John, Diana Krall, k.d. lang, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kevin Spacey, Stevie Wonder, Rufus Wainwright and even Tony himself! Tony actually turned 90 on Aug. 3, but the special, shot at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, premiered tonight, Dec. 20.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gaga’s performance at Tony’s 90th birthday special? Let us know below!

