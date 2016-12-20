Lady Gaga’s Stunning Platinum Updo For Tony Bennett’s Birthday TV Special

Courtesy of NBC

Lady Gaga sported a sophisticated beauty look as she helped legendary singer Tony Bennett celebrate his 90th birthday during his NBC holiday special. Click ahead for all the details on her volumized updo and classic red lip.

Lady Gaga joined Tony Bennett and a crew of other celebrities at Radio City Music Hall to kick off the holidays and celebrate Tony’s 90th birthday. Taking the stage in two gorgeous gowns during the two-hour special, Gaga kept her beauty look the same throughout.

While she’s known for her over-the-top performance looks, Lady Gaga always dresses for the occasion. And for Tony’s holiday special, Lady Gaga opted for a twisted updo with lots of volume. She also wore a similar hairstyle earlier this month when she met Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cambridge in London for the Royal Variety Performance.

For her makeup, Gaga went bolder than her meeting with the Royal Family. Wearing her usual long lashes and smokey eye and cat eyeliner combo, Lady Gaga added a touch of color with a red lip. Her hair and makeup combo was the perfect blend of sophistication and glamour, and would make for the perfect holiday beauty look for any Christmas or New Year’s parties you’re still struggling to prepare for.

We weren’t surprised to see Lady Gaga play such a large part in Tony’s birthday celebrations, which also included appearances from Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Elton John. The two worked closely together on their duet album, Cheek to Cheek, and Tony even recently confirmed they’d be working together on a second album next year.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lady Gaga’s latest look? Will you be watching tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.