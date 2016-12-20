Kourtney Kardashian & Model Younes Bendjima Hooking Up?: She’s In ‘Awe Of His Good Looks’

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Is it hot in here, or is it just Kourtney Kardashian’s alleged romance with model Younes Bendjima?! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s totally in ‘awe of his good looks,’ but there’s also much more she likes about him! Check it out.



We first heard about Kourtney Kardashian, 37, cozying up to the sexy young model Younes Bendjima, 23, in late Oct., but with all of the rumors that Kourt and Scott Disick, 33, had reconciled, we totally forgot about him! That is, until they were spotted together on Dec. 16. Now it seems like the two might be getting hot and heavy all over again, and honestly it sounds like a pretty good match.



“Kourtney is on Cloud 9 right now with Younes,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is a complete sweetheart and a total gentleman. Kourtney is in awe of his good looks and chiseled body, not to mention his charismatic personality. Younes on the other hand is quite taken with Kourtney and the fact that she is older, so mature and famous.” Aw!

There’s so much more to Younes than his charm. “Kourtney has been bragging to her sisters and friends that he’s also very romantic, something Kourtney had been craving for a long time,” the source continued. “He spends most of his time in NYC or Paris, and has invited Kourtney to visit him next time he goes to France. She also likes how close he is to his own family, has no baggage and loves to cook for her. His dad owns a restaurant.”

But wait, we thought Kourt and Scott were back together. So what gives? “Scott knows about Younes and pretends like he isn’t bothered,” says the source. “He makes jokes about his age, but Kourtney can tell that Scott is jealous. Younes is really classy and fashionable…everything Scott tries to be.” Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think, should Scott be worried about Younes? Share your thoughts with us!

