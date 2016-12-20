Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Fight To Save Marriage: In Couples Therapy ‘For The Kids’

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a groundbreaking ‘heart-to-heart’ that convinced them to save their tumultuous marriage, according to a new report, Dec. 20. The couple allegedly decided to undergo counseling ‘for the sake of their kids,’ and to repair their relationship. Get the shocking details.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West 39, have decided to stick together and save their marriage, according to Daily Mail, Dec. 20. The couple apparently had a productive “heart-to-heart” over the Dec. 16 weekend, where they “agreed” to seek professional help to mend their 4-year marriage “for the sake of their kids” — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — as reported by the site.

So, couples counseling is reportedly on the horizon for the Kim and Kanye, who’s relationship has been rocked by divorce speculation after Kim’s Oct. 3, 2016 robbery and Kanye’s reported psychotic breakdown Nov. 21.

Regardless of Kanye’s recent erratic behavior involving his Nov. 2016 concert rants, Kim reportedly remains madly “in love” with her man. Therefore, ‘Ye’s recent behavior “is a situation that she’s giving another shot, a second chance,” Daily Mail says, adding, “She feels he’s been under a lot of pressure, so she feels like he deserves another shot.” Wow.

All in all, Kim is making the children, with Kanye, a priority, as reported by the site. “Despite the fact that logic tells her the best thing to do would be to move on, the other side of that is that she has children with him now.” In fact, the site’s insider claims Kim said, “It’s not just about me, it’s about the kids.” If this is true, we’re glad Kim is putting the children first.

Kim and Kanye’s reported couples therapy decision comes after they were spotted in Santa Monica Dec. 18, for the first time since ‘Ye’s hospitalization for reported sleep deprivation and extreme exhaustion. The couple dined at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, where Kim appeared gorgeous in a white ensemble and ‘Ye dressed comfortable and casual, although he looked a bit glum. Their dinner outing appeared like it was a move in a positive direction, since the couple finally stepped out together after Kanye’s 9-day UCLA Medical Center stay.

Kanye was released from medical care, Nov. 30, and is at home recovering. Multiple reports claimed ‘Ye suffered a serious mental breakdown when he was hospitalized Nov. 21. But, let us remind you, it has never been confirmed that Kanye suffered from a mental breakdown, or that he suffers from any type of mental illness.

