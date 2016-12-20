Courtesy Childrens Hospital Los Angeles

Who needs Mr. and Mrs. Claus when you’ve got Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry! The adorable couple dressed up in epic Santa costumes to surprise sick kids at LA’s Children’s Hospital, and the holiday pics are almost too cute to believe!

Orlando Bloom, 39, dressed up as Santa Claus is a gift that keeps on giving. Not only is the actor fulfilling all of our holiday erotic fantasies, he’s also making kids at the LA Children’s Hospital VERY happy (in a different way, of course). Katy Perry, 32, joined in on the heartwarming deed, rocking Santa’s hat, a red top with white cuffs, and radiant cherry-colored lipstick (chapstick?). The Mr. and Mrs. Claus impersonators posed with so many adorable kids on Dec. 20, making all of their Christmas wishes come true!

During their visit, the generous couple sang holiday sing-along songs with the kids, handed out gifts, took photos with each family, and asked everyone what the holidays meant to them. They also took the time to hang out with children who were too sick to leave their rooms! And for one lucky mega-fan, whose birthday fell on the same day, Katy and Orlando sang a duet to celebrate the incredible occasion!

The “Fireworks” singer has been feeling a little extra chipper this holiday season, and it has everything to do with Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee brought Katy to TEARS at the UNICEF Holiday Ball on Nov. 30, after honoring her with the organization’s Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award. “We need champions like Katy, now more than ever,” said Hillary at the event, and we couldn’t agree more! Both Katy and Orlando have such huge hearts! The couple’s Children’s Hospital visit is just one example of their kindness, and we can think of SO many more!

HollywoodLifers, isn’t your heart melting after seeing Katy and Orlando as Santa?

