While Katie Holmes doesn’t share pics of her 10-year-old daughter Suri Cruise often, the actress was in a giving mood during her birthday weekend — revealing to fans not only how she and Suri spent the big day, but also including snapshots of the festivities! Check out the sweet way Katie celebrated her 38th year with her little girl here.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, 10, had some MAJOR mother-daughter bonding time as they celebrated the actress’ 38th b-day on Dec. 18. Sharing a series of photos with her mini-me, Katie revealed she and Suri spent the day bowling and eating cupcakes — aw! And seriously, it looks like they had a total blast!

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ birthday vibes ! A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

Thank you for the birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I really appreciate it !!!!!!!! A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

Showing strength in bumper bowling lol 💕💕💕 #birthdayfun A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:39pm PST

Love today 💕 #mothersanddaughters #friends #love A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:50pm PST

“Birthday vibes,” Katie captioned an Instagram pic featuring Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 54. The birthday girl then posted another shot of Suri smiling for the camera. “So grateful today,” the All We Had actress and director wrote alongside the snap, along with several red and pink heart emojis.

But of course the birthday fun didn’t stop there. Later, Katie revealed she and Suri had gone bowling by posting a pic of an bowling alley and writing, “Showing strength in bumper bowling lol 💕💕💕 #birthdayfun.” Her low-key day also featured cupcakes and party hats, with the brunette beauty telling her fans, “Thank you for the birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I really appreciate it !!!!!!!!”

And while Katie, whose directorial debut hit theaters on Dec. 9, openly shared these fun birthday pics with fans, she definitely knows where to draw the line between her personal life and her public life. “I try to post things that take time,” Katie told People magazine back in October. “I am careful with what I share; I think about it. To me it’s like a magazine.”

The star also added that raising her daughter is her number one priority. “I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.”

