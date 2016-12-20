Courtesy of US Weekly

To infinity and beyond! Kind of. On the newest episode of ‘Kate Plus 8,’ Kate Gosselin and her kids go on a space adventure of a lifetime at Aviation Challenge in Huntsville, Alabama. In this sneak peek, the fam is faced with a frightening final activity and Kate is none too thrilled! Welcome to Space Camp, Gosselins!

Can we join the Gosselin family? This is seriously cool! Kate Gosselin, 41, and her clan of kiddos travel to the United States Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama on the Dec. 20 episode of Kate Plus 8 and live the astronaut life.

The seven kids and Kate partake in a number of fun space simulations, like defying gravity in a specialized chair! However, the craziest activity of all has to be the water challenge! In this sneak preview from Us Weekly of the long-running TLC series, the Gosselins simulate a helicopter crash and Kate is not having it. OMG. Check it out!

Ya, we’re with ya on this one Kate.

“I don’t like water. Can’t really swim. I don’t mind flying, but not really interested in playing ‘Let’s crash into the water,'” the mom of eight says to the cameras. “I was that afraid of it, and my kids were that amount as excited about it.”

She got that right! Well, most of the kids were extremely excited to take on the challenge, except for the older twins, who were a bit reluctant for an understandable reason — their makeup. Duh.

“Well, we’re not fans of because then our makeup comes off. I was just not feeling that,” Maddy, 14, tells the cameras, as her twin sis Cara nods in agreement. “Also, helmets? Really not that fashionable.” Ahh, to be a tween.

The first group to go through the simulation was the youngest of the gang — Aeden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah. As they were seated and buckled into place, the instructor lowered them into the water. The kids screamed and giggled as Kate yelled after them, “I love you! Please get out!” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, would you be scared of the helicopter crash simulator? Let us know!

