Kardashians’ Dysfunctional Christmas: Why 2016 Will Be Their Oddest Holiday Ever

It’s been hard keeping up with the Kardashians in 2016! Needless to say, this famous family is going to have a LOT to talk about at Christmas dinner. From relationship drama, to tragedy, the Kardashians and Jenners have had one insane year.

1. Kim’s robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian, 36, was subjected to incredible trauma at the beginning of October 2016, when five intruders broke into her residence in Paris. The five masked men stormed into the building, and held Kim at gunpoint while they robbed her of million of dollars in jewelry. Kim was bound, gagged and thrown into the bathroom while the horrific incident was happening. She thought she was going to be raped when she was taken out of her bed wearing just a robe, and pleaded with the attackers not to kill her, because she’s a mother.

It’s an incident that hasn’t left Kim. Since the robbery, she’s stopped wearing flashy jewelry, and hasn’t gone out in public much. There haven’t been any paid appearances, and she’s been silent on social media. It’s a radical departure from even just hours before the attack.

2. Kanye’s breakdown

In mid-November 2016, Kanye West, 39, started acting strangely. He was ranting in concert about politics and conspiracy theories, and at one point, canceled his Saint Pablo tour altogether. On November 21, he was admitted to the hospital because of a temporary psychiatric breakdown and stayed under observation for over a week. Poor Kanye had apparently been suffering from severe sleep deprivation because he’s such a workaholic. He’s getting the rest and care he needs!

3. Rob and Chyna’s entire relationship

Who saw this one coming? Seriously! Rob Kardashian, 30, began dating his little sister, Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend, Tyga‘s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, 28. That makes sense, right? Anyway, they entered into a whirlwind romance that brought Rob out of his deep depression and encouraged him to overcome his agoraphobia. He even started focusing on his health.

After a few short months that included Chyna getting arrested in Texas and Rob driving all the way there from LA to rescue her (!!), as well as more fights that can be counted, the two got engaged. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dream Kardashian, on November 10, 2016. While Chyna and Rob are still presumably engaged behind the scenes, their relationship status is up in the air once again. On December 17, Chyna claimed someone hacked her Instagram, and at the same time, Rob posted on Snapchat and Instagram that Chyna left him and took the baby. Huh?

4. Khloe and Lamar’s divorce

It’s official! Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Lamar Odom, 35, are finally divorced — and it’s legal this time. After initially filing for divorce in 2013, Khloe called off their proceedings when Lamar almost died from a drug overdose in 2015. But after seeing him fall back on his addictions, she made the decision to refile in 2016. They’re officially split!

5. Scott and Kourtney are back together…maybe?

Can anyone really follow their relationship? Scott Disick, 32, blew his chance for happiness with partner Kourtney Kardashian, 37, back in 2015 when he cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend. Or so we all thought. After taking time apart, and proving himself by successfully completing a stint in rehab, Scott’s been seen in Kourt’s good graces again. They’re spending family days together, and nights without the kids. There’s hope!

6. Kylie and Tyga hint at marriage

Kylie is just 19 years old, but she loves to flaunt this huge diamond ring on her left ring finger. Neither Kylie nor Tyga, 26, have ever said that it’s an engagement ring, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t hinted. Kylie posted a pic on Instagram of herself perching on Tyga while wearing a sexy dress, and it was captioned “Mr. and Mrs.” Are you trying to kill us, kid?

7. The Taylor Swift Tapes

Perhaps more important than Watergate? All jokes aside, when Kim dropped recordings on Snapchat proving that Taylor Swift, 26, did know about Kanye’s “Famous” lyrics, it was the bombshell of the year. Taylor had said over and over again that Kanye surprised her with lyrics that said he “made that b*tch famous” (referring to her), but Kim had secretly recorded a call between the two artists in which he ran the lyrics by her!

