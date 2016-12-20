Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: His Promise To Be A Better Husband & Dad In 2017

FameFlynet

Amidst major split rumors, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kanye West is making big promises to his wife, Kim Kardashian, in hopes of saving their marriage.

Kanye West, 39, is not interested in letting Kim Kardashian, 36, slip through his fingers. Though the couple have been showing signs of strain in their relationship after a seriously rocky 2016 together, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE new details about how Kanye plans to keep Kim happy and work things out before it’s too late.

“He’s told Kim that going into 2017 he’s going to dial it back a notch. He’s realized that she, Nori and Saint are the most important people in his life and that he’s going to spend more time at home, being a husband and father to his family,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com.

On top of that, we might just see a Kimye family getaway very soon! The source added, “[Kanye] doesn’t even remember the last family vacation the four of them took. But he’s willing to make every concession needed to make his marriage to Kim work and if putting his career on the back burner is what it takes then he’s all in!”

This is really, really great news for Kimye, and especially for all of their fans and supporters who were hoping to see them pull through. Things first started to look up with Kim and Kanye after they were spotted having a romantic dinner together in Santa Monica on December 18. However, it came just days after Kim raised a huge red flag by having a “girls night out” and left her wedding ring at home.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Kim and Kanye will stick together, or do you think they are headed towards splitsville? Comment below!

