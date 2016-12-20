Justin Bieber Parties All Night With Hailey Baldwin — Back Together For Christmas?

Christmas love? That’s not only one of Justin Bieber’s hit songs, but it could be his new reality. The singer and his on-again, off-again old flame Hailey Baldwin partied together in LA, Dec. 19, according to a new report! So, are the young stars getting cozy for holiday? Here’s what we know.

Love may be in the air for Justin Bieber, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 20 this Christmas! They partied together inside Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, Dec, 19, according to TMZ. The longtime friends, who continue to tease us with their close relationship, attended the Shots Studios Xmas party, as reported by the site. However, Justin was spotted making his way out of the Hollywood hotspot alone. He rocked an outrageous, oversized fur coat, and we’re wondering if Hailey was a fan.

So, where was Hailey when the Biebs left the club alone? Well, while Justin and the stunning model didn’t leave together, it was apparently a different story inside Hyde nightclub. But, the real question is — are Justin and Hailey back on for Christmas?

While the two have yet to speak out publicly about the romance rumors, we’re hoping that they’ve decided to spend Christmas together. We mean, they were caught holding hands in LA, as recent as Nov. 30! Not to mention, this time of the year is very special for the both of them, since Justin and Hailey rung in 2016 together in Jan. The duo took off on a tropical getaway to Anguilla, St. Barts and Mexico for New Year’s 2016, and things got pretty steamy on their romantic trip.

Justin posted a photo where he planted a giant New Year’s kiss on Hailey back in Jan. 2016! The lip-locking photo drove fans to believe they were definitely dating. However, Justin and Hailey never made their relationship official, and things seemed to fizzle out. Bummer.

When Justin and Hailey returned to LA after their St. Barts getaway, his Purpose World Tour took off, which left a major gap in their face-to-face time. He was spotted with a slew of stunning stars since their NYE trip, including model Sofia Richie, 18. The two had a brief romantic stint in Aug. 2016, before subsequently ending things the following month in Sept.

Let’s face it, Justin and Hailey just can’t seem to stay away from each other. So, it looks like they’re both single, and seeing where their friendship takes them. Here’s to hoping we’ll get to see a 2017 New Year’s kiss!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will ever settle down with Hailey? Tell us below.