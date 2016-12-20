Joseline Hernandez Fires Back At Stevie J’s Drug Accusations: I’m Sober & Here’s Proof

REX/Shutterstock

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Sick of hearing Stevie J’s drug accusations, Joseline Hernandez is firing back with tons of vengeful ammo! The ‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ reality star says she’s sober, and has the evidence to prove it! Here’s the latest!

Even after announcing their split, Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, still can’t leave each other alone! Granted she’s pregnant with his child, but that won’t stop Stevie from making nasty accusations about her. The musician-turned record producer has made shocking claims that Joseline’s been using harmful drugs over the course of her pregnancy. Luckily, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta beauty has proof that can shut him down. Joseline has submitted multiple drug tests that came back negative for cocaine, amphetamines and weed, via TMZ.

Joseline has also come forward to say that she willing accepted to take the drug test, proving she has nothing to hide! Taken aback by Stevie’s serious claims, Joseline believe he’s only running his mouth to embarrass her. It’s probably not a good idea to piss off the baby mama, though, especially when she’s threatening to keep your unborn child away from you. Joseline reportedly told Stevie, “You will never see your daughter f*** n****,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

But despite the former couple’s never-ending stream of ups and downs, Stevie wants to be there for his baby, who’s due date is Jan. 9, 2017. Stevie is beyond thrilled to add another member to his pack of already five kids, and is looking forward to being with Joseline in the delivery room. One problem, though, if he keeps on accusing Joseline of shady stuff, she may forbid Stevie from coming anywhere near her. Stevie is also demanding visitation rights to be involved in his child’s life, so hopefully things with Joseline cool off soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline is using drugs, or is she sober?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.