Jill Duggar Pregnant: Reality Star Expecting 2nd Baby With Husband Derick Dillard

Courtesy of Jill Duggar Instagram

Another Duggar daughter is pregnant! Jill Duggar Dillard & her hubby Derick Dillard have announced they’re expecting baby #2 and that they are ‘so excited’ for this ‘wonderful blessing!’ SO sweet! This means little Israel is now going to be a big brother. Get all the precious details here.

Jill Duggar Dillard, 25, is going to be a two-time mom! She and her husband Derick Dillard, 27, had been trying to have another child for a while now, so we can only imagine how thrilled the couple must be. Jill and Derick announced the exciting news on Dec. 20 and already they’re completely over-the-moon and can’t wait for her July due date to arrive.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” Jill and Derick revealed to People mag. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel [Dillard, 1] has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!” Aw!

I ❤️ you sweetie! @derickdillard You are the most encouraging, sweet, Godly guy in the whole world and I'm so in love with you! #besthubbyever A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

Even sweeter, last year, Jill admitted that she hoped to give baby Israel a sibling soon. “Israel is ready to be a big brother,” she said on a December 2015 episode of Jill & Jessa Counting On. “I think it will be good for him, too. He’ll learn to share.” And although Derick and Jill will definitely have their hands full with two kids under the age of three, they’ve both made it clear in the past that they’d love an even bigger fam in the future!

But Jill isn’t the only Duggar expecting a bundle of joy next year. Her younger sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, is also pregnant with her second child and is due in February. How exciting is THAT? And with Jinger Duggar‘s, 22, recent marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, 29, maybe there’ll be even MORE baby news sooner rather than later!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jill and Derick are pregnant again? Send the happy couple your congratulations below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.