Jennifer Lawrence Finally Responds To Nick Jonas’ Crush On Her: Would She Date Him?

Earlier this year, Nick Jonas said he had a crush on Jennifer Lawrence (who can blame him). Well, Jen stopped by Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and offered a response to Nick’s affections. Click here to see what she said!

Nick Jonas, 24, has not been quiet about his affection for Jennifer Lawrence, 26. “What’s not to love?” the singer said back in April when asked about quick-witted actress. So, the topic was fair game Jen went on Andy Cohen‘s, 48, show Watch What Happens Live, and the host asked whether or not she would ever consider dating Nick and if she already has a boyfriend.

“Jennifer, earlier this year Nick Jonas said he’d be interested in dating you. Any interest?” Andy asked. Jen dodged the question with a joke, “Oh my god! I guess that changes everything.” She giggled before she added, “I wish he had told me before I came on the show!” Was the actress playing coy because she already has a boyfriend?

In another segment on the show, Andy asked Jen’s best friend Laura who was her BFF’s celebrity crush and Laura answered, “Stassi,” from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. The actress did admit her love for Stassi, but Jen said her real celebrity crush is Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld creator Larry David, 69.

Andy followed up asking if Jen was indeed seeing someone, but she only blew bubbles in her drink and didn’t answer. Looks like Jen is keeping quiet despite rumors that she is dating acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky, 47. The suspected pair met while filming their yet untitled movie that’s said to be due out in 2017. “Anything I say about boys gets picked up,” Jen told Harper’s Bazaar so the actress tends to keep her love life on the down low. We don’t blame you, Jen. The actress previously had a relationship with X-Men franchise co-star Nicholas Hoult, 27, and also dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 39.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jen’s answer about Nick? Is she being coy about her relationship with Darren Aronofsky?

