Rob Kardashian: What He Can Do To Gain Custody Of Baby Dream — Lawyer Speaks

If Rob Kardashian really is a domestic abuse victim, that’s a huge game changer when it comes to gaining custody of baby Dream. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY spoken with a lawyer to explain what the reality star can do to see his daughter again. Check it out!

Rob Kardashian‘s, 29, engagement to Blac Chyna, 28, is a little bit of mess at the moment. Now that Blac has taken baby Dream Kardashian away from Rob, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY spoken with a human rights lawyer to see what the reality star’s options are. “If Rob is indeed a male domestic violence victim, if Blac is being physically abusive as the latest stories claim, Rob needs to be filing for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order ASAP,” David Pisarra, Father’s Rights Champion and author of, A Man’s Guide to Domestic Violence, tell us. “This order would be the key to Rob getting MUCH more custody of his child Dream.”

All this talk of domestic abuse stems from shocking reports that the mother-of-two allegedly attacked Rob in a drunk rage before walking out on him. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble reportedly walked in on the supposed fight, and allegedly had to pull Blac off of Rob. As eyewitnesses, if Kris and Corey can confirm that the claims are true, the sock designer has a higher chance of gaining custody of Dream.

“Rob may gain full custody only if Blac gets in trouble for drunk driving with baby Dream in car, and if drugs are present,” continues David. “If something like that happened, and Blac were made to look like an unfit parent in the eyes of the law, that would open the door for Rob to take her to court to get full physical custody of Dream.” We’d hate to see either lose their baby girl to the other, but the last thing Dream needs right now as a baby is an unhealthy environment.

