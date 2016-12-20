‘BIP’: Evan Bass Squeezes Carly Waddell’s Bare Breasts With Sea Shells On Vacation

Courtesy of Twitter

Yowza! As ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ engagements have been ending right and left, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are still going strong! You’ve got to see the naughty picture they shared of her playing a racy mermaid while Evan squeezes her bare breasts with sea shells!

Whew! Just when we were losing hope in Bachelor in Paradise season three couples ever making it to the altar, Evan Bass, 34, and Carly Waddell, 29 are proving that true love is still alive with a romantic vacation to the Bahamas. The pair look happier than ever as they shared a super sexy photo of the erectile dysfunction specialist holding a set of conch shells over Carly’s nipples, which she captioned, “Today I will be a mermaid. No one can stop me.” Since it looks like she was doing some topless sunbathing, we’re sure Evan didn’t prevent that dream from coming true!

The cuties have been spending their pre-Christmas time at the luxe Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, where they had a tropical celebration in honor of Evan’s 34th birthday. Not only that, they were joined by another BIP success story, Tanner Tolbert, 29, and Jade Roper, who just turned 30.

Evan made sure to let the world know that Carly is still the love of his life. He even used a play on his epic proposal line “Will you freaking marry me,” to share his Twitter message.

Oh yea and @carlywaddell, you know the freakin love of my life — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) December 17, 2016

Tanner even showed off the cutest picture ever of the couples together for the big birthday bashes.

Celebrating a couple birthdays here in the Bahamas this weekend… @atlantisresort @TheCoveAtlantis pic.twitter.com/Eqbwz4FrAb — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) December 18, 2016

It’s so great to see Evan and Carly still engaged and head over heels in love after the two other couples that got betrothed on Bachelor in Paradise season three have stumbled with their love lives. Lace Morris, 25, and Grant Kemp, 28 split up at the end of Nov. after three months together. She told Entertainment Tonight about their breakup that, “We both have our issues we need to work on, and we can’t really give each other what we need at this time. It’s just not the right timing. We have so much love for each other, and it’s weird because the chemistry is there, and I’m thinking, ‘Why can’t we make this work?’ But it’s just not possible right now.”

Josh Murray, 32, and Amanda Stanton, 26, are having issues, with various reports saying that they’ve broken up completely to others saying they are stepping back to re-evaluate their relationship, which is complicated by the fact that he’s been a father figure to Amanda’s two young daughters. Oh well, at least we’ve got Evan and Carly to remind us that finding true love on Bachelor in Paradise can really happen.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Evan and Carly will finally tie the knot in 2017?

