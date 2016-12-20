Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?: They’re Getting Close While Making New Music Together

Instagram

Hot new couple alert?! Drake and Jennifer Lopez are not just dating now — they’re also making music together, according to a new report! We have the scoop, here!

Ever since Drake, 30, has been spotted hanging out at Jennifer Lopez‘s, 47, “All I Have” Las Vegas shows, we’ve been wondering what’s really going on between the two of them — and now we might know, and it’s super juicy! The two superstars have been ‘spending a lot of time together,’ according to TMZ. They had a super romantic dinner date on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles, and they’re also “working on music together and becoming close friends,” according to the Daily Mail. WOW. Seriously, our hearts just cannot take this!

The sexy duo had a cozy dinner together at LA hotspot Delilah — and not only that, but Drizzy even rented out the entire space. They were joined by 20 other friends and guests, and we can’t help but wonder what they talked about on their hot night out! And who were the other friends and guests — and were they celebrating anything? Only time will tell!

What we do know for sure is that there is one person who is just as surprised as we are about J.Lo and Drake — his ex, Rihanna, 28! As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, not only was RiRi freaked out about the news, but she also was jealous! “She is really freaked out about Jennifer, especially because they’re friends,” a source told us on Dec. 18. “She thinks of Jennifer as a mentor, so the fact that they’re now Eskimo sisters is pretty overwhelming.” In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see what develops between the “Hotline Bling” rapper and the “On the Floor” singer.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Jennifer and Drake hanging out? Do you think they’re dating or just friends? And do you think they’re really recording new music together? Let us know.

