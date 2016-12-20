Dick Van Dyke Confirms He’ll Appear In ‘Mary Poppins’ Sequel & We Couldn’t Be Happier

It sounds like Dick Van Dyke wants one more spoonful of sugar! The actor just revealed in a new interview that he will in fact be appearing int the new ‘Mary Poppins’ flick! Regardless of being 91, the star can still sing and dance, so why not?!

“I’ll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number,” Dick Van Dyke told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. “I gotta be a part of it.” The comedian famously portrayed Bert in the 1964 flick, but he also played the banker, Mr. Dawes.

“They wanted me to play the son of the old banker — and this time there’s no four hours in the makeup chair! I grew into the part. I don’t have to wear any makeup!” he said in the interview. He added that he’ll be heading to London in the Spring to film his part and yes, it will include a “little song and dance.” Phew!

The movie, slated to come out on Christmas 2018, has a stellar cast, led by Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, as well as Meryl Steep as Topsy and Colin Ferth as William Weatherall Wilkins.

Here’s the premise that Disney has released for Mary Poppins Returns:

Drawing from the wealth of material in P.L. Travers’ seven additional novels, the story will take place in Depression-era London (when the books were originally written) and follows a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, who, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

“The iconic original film means so much to me personally,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement. “I look forward to creating an original movie musical that can bring Mary Poppins, and her message that childlike wonder can be found in even the most challenging of times, to a whole new generation.”

Are you excited to see Dick Van Dyke dancing on screen again?