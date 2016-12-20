Courtesy of Instagram

Being in a relationship with Chris Brown has obvious perks — endless cuddles, kisses, and lavish presents! The hip hop star spoiled new girlfriend Krista Santiago on her birthday by splurging on a diamond Rolex. Check out the cute video, here!

What a lucky girl! The month of Dec. must be Krista Santiago‘s, 25, favorite month of the year, and it’s even better now that she’s celebrating with new beau Chris Brown, 27. Not only will the model celebrate Christmas with the man of her dreams, she’s also celebrating her birthday today (Dec. 20). Knowing that Chris always likes to spoil his leading ladies, we’re not that surprised that Krista received a totally blinged-out Rolex watch for her big day!

Judging from the video, it looks like the lovebirds’ birthday celebration didn’t stop with the Rolex! Chris and Krista filmed themselves dancing the night away at a club, and looked totally smitten with each other the entire time. It also looks like Krista got a little birthday makeover, as she rocked some colorful blue hair at the nightclub. Since splitting from ex Karrueche Tran, the “Zero” hottie has kept a low profile when it comes to his love life, so it’s great to see that he’s moving on and putting the past behind him.

Not only is he making huge strides in his romantic life, Chris has been channeling this new positive energy into his music! Chris’ latest releases are OFF THE CHAIN and always manage to get stuck in our heads. The father of adorable daughter Royalty teased a section of his new song “Yellow Tape,” and is teaming up with another hip hop legend to make magic. Chris actually teamed up with Usher for his music video “Party!” He just keeps getting better and better!

HollywoodLifers, are you majorly jealous of the Rolex watch Chris gave to Krista?

