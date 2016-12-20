Candice Swanepoel Slams Haters Who Criticize Her Public Breastfeeding — ‘It’s Not Sexual’

Courtesy of Instagram

Sharing an intimate pic of herself breastfeeding her baby son Anacã, Candice Swanepoel totally blasted critics who shame her for nursing her son in public. The Victoria’s Secret model even addressed society’s double standards when it comes to women and their breasts, revealing she’s slammed for breastfeeding in public but not for her topless photoshoots. Read her empowering message here.

Candice Swanepoel, 28, has HAD it with people shaming her for breastfeeding her 2-month-old son Anacã! Taking to Instagram on Dec. 18, the blonde bombshell joined the ranks of celebrity moms who have spoken out about the stigma around breastfeeding in public — and she shared some very wise words.

Not only did the Victoria’s Secret Angel share her experiences with breastfeeding in public, but she also highlighted the fact that while she feels shamed for nursing her own child, she has gone topless — and even nude — in her work without being made to feel nearly as awkward! Double standard much?

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” Candice captioned a photo of herself feeding little Anacã.

The model continued, “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature.”

Candice welcomed baby Anacã with her fiancé Hermann Nicoli back in October. And she is not the only celeb mom to speak out about her experiences with breastfeeding. In fact, in July, Mila Kunis, 33, revealed to Vanity Fair that she had endured judgemental stares while breastfeeding her now-2-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle in public.

“There were many times where I didn’t bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports, and in planes,” Mila said. “Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She’s hungry.” Mila added that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 38, usually did not understand the reason for the dirty looks. “It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act.”

