Camila Cabello Bombshell: When The Band Really Says She Bailed On Fifth Harmony

It’s she said-she said when it comes to Camila Cabello’s split with Fifth Harmony! The band has released another statement about the situation, saying that Camila’s claim about when she gave notice about leaving is false! Click through to find out when they say she actually left!

Camila Cabello, 19, was distraught when she read Fifth Harmony‘s initial statement about her departure from the band on December 19, and fired back with her own statement. The (now solo) singer said that she was shocked to read that they said they were “informed by her representatives” that she was leaving, because that apparently wasn’t the case. Camila claimed that the girls knew she was thinking about leaving for “a long time”!

Sorry, but Fifth Harmony isn’t going to let that slide. They released another statement on Twitter later that same night, backing their original claims…with a little caveat. While their first message made it seem to fans as if she basically bailed and packed up that same day, their new statement read that they at least had a little bit of a heads up.

“In mid November we were informed via her manager that Camila was leaving the group,” their statement on Twitter read. “At that time we were informed that December 18th would be her final performance with Fifth Harmony.” Not a long time to process this life-changing event, if true, but according to the rest of their statement, they’d been working closely with Camila for “the past several months”, and knew about her feelings. That really aligns with that Camila said!

This entire situation is so upsetting. The band’s statement revealed that they had also entered group therapy to work out their issues before Camila’s departure. But it apparently wasn’t working. Camila would reportedly bail on their sessions, and things had been tense.

