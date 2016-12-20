Britney Spears Hits The Town With Sexy Backup Dancer Again: Romance Heating Up?

AKM-GSI

Ooops she did it again! Britney Spears keeps on hanging out with her sexy backup dancer, leaving us to wonder if their rumored romance is heating up! The two performers looked smitten on their post-date stroll through the city, so check out the pic!

Backup dancers are ALL the rage right now! Britney Spears, 35, and Sam Asghari started the trend back in Nov., when he posted (and then deleted) a cute picture of them at dinner. The movement has clearly caught on, cause even Mariah Carey is doing it with her dancer, Bryan Tanaka. But this is about Britney’s romance! The “Slumber Party” singer was photographed with Sam for the second time now on Dec. 19, as they hit the streets of Canoga Park, California to go on a date. The rumored couple ate Japanese barbecue at Gyu-Kaku, and looked totally smitten the whole time!

Their outing was clearly a date, because the blonde beauty looked oh-so-cute in her high thigh boots, skintight mini skirt, and chic grey blazer. What kind of girl wears a bomb outfit like that if she’s not meeting up with a sexy guy? Britney was clearly dressed to the nines for a very important reason. Meanwhile, Sam also put his most fashionable foot forward, rocking a denim jacket, black skinny jeans and way-too-cool-for-school sneakers. We didn’t see any PDA, but that doesn’t mean they’re just friends, either. Not to mention, Britney is obviously smiling from ear to ear in the picture.

We’re not 100% sure about this, but we have a hunch that Britney and Sam met on set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Maybe he’s been dancing for her for a long time already, but that video is the first time we see the hopeful lovebirds on TV together. Despite their obvious connection, neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. Maybe they’ll make things official by New Years!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Britney and Sam’s romance is heating up?

