‘Bridalplasty’ Star’s Family Allegedly Catches Murder Suspect In Lie With Surveillance Video

COurtesy of TMZ

There’s a possible breakthrough in the case of the missing ‘Bridalplasty’ contestant. Lisa Marie Naegle’s family allegedly caught her friend Jackie Jerome Rogers in a lie when he said that he left the bar without her, while surveillance footage shows her with him! Check it out.

This story just keeps getting more shocking. A 36-year-old Bridalplasty contestant named Lisa Marie Naegle went missing on Dec. 18 after a night out with her friend Jackie Jermone Rogers outside of Los Angeles. There is still no info about what happened to Lisa or where she might be, but Jackie was arrested on suspicion of murder. Now, TMZ reports that her family may have caught him in a lie that lead to his arrest.

Jackie told the family that he and Lisa were hanging out at a bar in the Alpine Village in Torrance CA, when she began saying she wanted to go to an after party. He claims that he was simply too tired and refused to go, leaving the bar without Lisa. However, the family found surveillance footage that shows Lisa allegedly getting into Jackie’s SUV just past 2:00 am.

The footage is definitely blurry and hard to make out, but the family seems pretty sure that that is in fact Lisa. When they confronted Jackie at their home on Dec. 19, he allegedly got freaked out and couldn’t give them an explanation. They blocked him from leaving the home and called the police, who then detained him.

Jackie is now in the possession of the Los Angeles Police Department for questioning, being held under the suspicion of murder! Hopefully Lisa is found safe and the family is able to get some closure.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that the surveillance tape incriminates Jackie? Let us know!

