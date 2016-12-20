‘Bridalplasty’ Contestant Murdered: Student Confesses To Beating Her To Death With Hammer

Image Courtesy of KTLA/Courtesy of Facebook

How devastating! Former ‘Bridalplasty’ contestant Lisa Marie Naegle’s disappearance is no longer a mystery. One of her students has confessed to brutally beating the nurse to death with a hammer and burying her body in his back yard. Keep reading for the shocking details.

So tragic! One of Lisa Marie Naegle‘s own nursing students Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, has confessed to police that he killed the 36-year-old former Bridalplasty star with seven blows to the head from a hammer. He said he committed the grisly crime after she allegedly broke off an affair they were having so she could get back together with her husband. Jackie said he then buried her in the backyard of his Inglewood, CA home, TMZ reports. Her naked body was recovered Dec. 20 in a shallow grave, though it’s not clear where her clothes were.

The pair was seen on CCTV leaving a friend’s birthday party at the Alpine Village restaurant in the early morning hours of Dec. 18. Lisa called her husband Derek Harryman around 2:30am to say she was picking up food on her way home, so it’s unclear if he knew about the alleged affair. She never returned to their house and that was the last time he heard from her.

Relatives questioned Jackie about Lisa Marie’s last hours and he told them she wanted to go to an after party, but he was too tired and left without her. But they didn’t believe his story and police reviewed surveillance tape that showed the pair leaving the restaurant in his black SUV at 2:18am. Once his lie was exposed, Jackie confessed to police that he killed the former reality star.

This has been such a devastating few days for her husband Derek, as he’s been trying to get the word out about finding Lisa Marie on his Facebook account ever since she vanished. He said that it was “extremely rare and unlike her,” to just disappear and that troublingly, she hadn’t responded to any calls or texts since she left the party.

Lisa Marie appeared on E!’s Bridalplasty back in 2010, where she was one of 12 women competing to win a dream wedding as well as a plastic surgery makeover. She finished in fourth place.

Our thoughts go out to Lisa Marie’s family and friends during this tragic time.

