Bridalplasty’ Contestant Missing: Student Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

Courtesy of KTLA/Courtesy of Instagram

How disturbing! Former ‘Bridalplasty’ contestant Lisa Marie Naegle has vanished after leaving a friend’s birthday party in Southern California. Now one of her a nursing students has been arrested on suspicion of killing her! We’ve got the shocking details, right here.

This is such terrible news! Bridalplasty contestant Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, disappeared after attending a pal’s Dec. 17 birthday party in Torrance, CA. She was featured on the 2010 E! reality show that featured 12 brides competing for the opportunity to have a dream wedding and cosmetic surgery, and finished in fourth place. Now one of her nursing students who was the last person to see her has been arrested on suspicion of murder!

Lisa Marie’s family believe that nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers has some knowledge of her fate, and so do the police as he’s been taken into custody. The reality star was seen on surveillance tape leaving the Alpine Village restaurant around 2:15am on the morning of Dec. 18, getting into Jackie’s dark SUV. They were later spotted on CCTV at a nearby gas station. Now TMZ reports the LAPD has executed a search warrant on his home and will send a team to excavate Jackie’s yard for a possible body.

Lisa Marie called her husband Derek Harryman around 2:30am Dec. 18, saying she was going to pick up food before coming home but never arrived at their nearby San Pedro house. She also didn’t show up the following day for a nursing class that she teaches at West Los Angeles College.

Her frantic husband reported her missing on Dec. 19 and has been putting up missing person posters on his Facebook account, pleading with friends for information about his wife. He revealed that after she never arrived home how, “This is extremely rare and unlike her.” Lisa Marie also hasn’t been responding to any text or phone messages, leaving relatives desperately worried that something tragic may have happened to her.

HollywoodLifers, we’ll keep you updated on any developments in Lisa Marie’s disappearance.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.