Brad Pitt’s Secret Birthday Celebration With ‘Old Friends’ Revealed — Did He See His Kids?

Brad Pitt celebrated his 53rd birthday on Dec. 18, closing out what was a very tumultuous year for him. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on his secret celebration with his oldest friends, and whether or not he got to see his kids. Read on!

“Brad Pitt spent his birthday enjoying a mellow dinner in with a few close, old friends,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how he celebrated his special day on Dec. 18. “Brad has been working hard on maintaining a low-profile and his plan is to stay out of the spotlight until his divorce and custody issues are finalized. He was not interested in celebrating his birthday out at any hot restaurants. Brad will not be doing anything that will interfere with his custody battle and does not want it to look like he is busy dating or partying. His primary focus right now is working on himself and working on rebuilding his relationship with his kids.”

While we’re so thrilled to hear that the hunky actor got to spend his birthday with some of his closest friends, we’re also sad to hear he didn’t see his six kids he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, 41. As we previously told you, the actress and their daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 10, spent the day together with Brad nowhere in sight. They had a fun day of shopping, and they even checked out cameras to buy the girl.

Sadly, Brad didn’t get to see his kids on Thanksgiving, either, as we previously told you. As for whether he’ll get to see them on Christmas? “Brad hopes to see the kids for Christmas at some point, but when, hasn’t been determined,” a friend told Us Weekly. “Brad is committed to staying positive. He’s just trying to look ahead.” We just love how he’s been staying so strong and positive through his bitter divorce with Angie, and we’re glad to hear much he enjoyed his low-key birthday.

