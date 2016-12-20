Blac Chyna ‘Willing To Fight’ With Rob Kardashian To Make ‘Passionate’ Relationship Work

Instagram

Despite their explosive fight, Blac Chyna is ‘willing to fight’ with Rob Kardashian to make their relationship work, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. We have the scoop, here.

“Blac Chyna has calmed down and she and Rob [Kardashian] are at a place where they’re trying to get on the same page and raise baby Dream together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have this passionate love for one another and Chyna for one is willing to fight, mentally and emotionally that is, to make this union that she and Rob have work!” Wow. After the humongous fight the couple had on Dec. 17 that resulted in Blac leaving him and taking Dream with her, we’re so glad to hear our insider say that Blac is totally committed to making the relationship work!

As we previously told you, Rob and Blac allegedly got into a physical brawl while she was drunk, according to reports — and she even beat him! Some of Rob’s sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — rushed to be by his side and support him, according to TMZ. Still, by the time they got to Rob and Blac’s home, she had left. Seriously, we’re still reeling from all this news!

Fortunately, our insider is giving us hope that things between Rob and Blac will continue to improve, especially because he made a vow to become a better man in their relationship! The Arthur George creator shared a sweet photo of him and Chyna, telling the world how much he loves her. Not only that, but he also posted a cute pic of his little girl and said he was seeking help as well. Blac then reposted the pic of Rob with a sweet heart emoji! So cute.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blac willing to fight to make things work? Let us know.

