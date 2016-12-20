Blac Chyna Furious Rob Kardashian’s Family Making Her Out To Be Violent & Dangerous

‘Violent’ and ‘dangerous’ are two words Blac Chyna doesn’t want her name associated with. But unfortunately for the mother of two, it’s too late. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that Chyna’s furious Rob Kardashian’s family is painting her to be just that.

What in the world is going on with Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29? As we reported, Chyna allegedly got physical with Rob and apparently had to be pulled off him! We’re told that while the couple certainly does argue, Chyna’s furious that his family is trying to cast her an angry and bad-tempered woman.

“Chyna is pissed that people in Rob’s family are trying to paint her as some psycho violent chick,” a source close to her revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “That’s not even how she rolls and she would appreciate if Kris [Jenner] and his family would stay out of their business. Chyna and Rob have fights, no doubt about that. But she’s 5-foot-nothing and would never even think about hurting the man she loves.”

Everyone’s keeping their fingers crossed that these two make it to Christmas first, then the New Year, and then maybe the altar! Everybody except for perhaps, Khloe Kardashian. HollywoodLife.com first told you that KoKo, 32, is washing her hands of Rob and Chyna’s relationship and doesn’t want to get involved with their constant drama.

“Khloe loves her little brother but she’s not coming to his rescue when it comes to Chyna. Oh no, KoKo’s not getting involved,” another source connected to the fam explained. “Rob made his bed with her, now he must lay in it. Rob wanted Chyna and went through mad lengths to be with her, even disrespecting Khloe in her own home when he brought Chyna there knowing Khloe wouldn’t approve.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashians are trying to make Chyna look like a violent woman?