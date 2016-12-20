Fave Couple Of 2016: HollywoodLife Picks — Vote For Your Fave

REX Shutterstock

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, of course we mean the time where we roundup our FAVE things of 2016. Speaking of, who was YOUR favorite celebrity couple of 2016? Click inside to vote!

While some may remember 2016 as the year of the celebrity breakup (RIP Bennifer), we can not forget how many incredible romances took place at the same time. Whether they were short and sweet like Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston, or they stood the test of time (so far) like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, there was plenty of love in the air to celebrate.

Thankfully, you don’t need to stress your mind trying to remember all of the amazing 2016 couples because the HollywoodLife.com staff has picked out their FAVES — and we’re letting you get the final vote! Check out some of our favorites below, and be sure to cast your vote!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

“She got pregnant, still wore a bikini on a beach with Taylor Swift and her tiny friends & clearly Ryan still reassured her that she was perfection. She and Ryan supported each other nonstop on every thing they did — she even showed up and stood in the back at a ‘Deadpool’ screening because she couldn’t get a seat!” — Emily Longeretta, Senior Entertainment Editor

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

“These two flip-flop more than the shoe of the same name, but damn it — I just want to see them make it. Maybe if they could just make it to the alter in 2017…” — Dina Sartore-Bodo, Managing Editor

Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston

“No one saw it coming and we’ll probably get some incredible Taylor Swift songs out of the breakup!” — Alyssa Norwin, Senior Editor

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

“For me it will ALWAYS be Kim and Kanye. Say what you want about them but 2016 has really put them both through the ringer and they’ve managed to stick it out and be there for each other through some honestly pretty devastating stuff. I hope they can keep it going through 2017 (and forever and ever and ever)!” — Emy LaCroix, Editor

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which couple did YOU vote for as your favorite from 2016? Tell us why you made your pick in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.