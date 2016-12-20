‘Rainbow Rockstar’ Bella Thorne Rocks Major Underboob & Ripped Abs In Sexy Crop Top

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Thorne is giving us major rockstar vibes! Just one day after the actress shockingly stepped out with singer Charlie Puth on her arm, she showed off a super edgy look flaunting some serious underboob and the coolest unicorn hair we’ve ever seen! Check it out.

Bella Thorne is one brave woman! The stunning 19-year-old actress risked a serious nip slip on Dec. 19. On Dec. 20 she Instagrammed a photo of herself from Jingle Ball the night before wearing a dangerously tiny top while letting her breasts hang out of the bottom!

Rainbow rockstar 👄⚡️💙 #allwhite #glitter #rainbow #travel #miami #jingleball A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

“Rainbow rockstar 👄⚡️💙” Bella captioned the pic, with the hashtags “#allwhite #glitter #rainbow #travel #miami and #jingleball” following. “Rainbow rockstar” is the perfect way to describe the teen heart-breaker, who looked like a unicorn with her red, pink, blue and orange locks. However, the part that really caught our eye was her impressive cleavage!

Bella’s tiny top was made out of just mesh and a small strip of solid fabric that stopped her nipples from showing. She was definitely running a high risk of a wardrobe malfunction: if she bent over, we’re sure the girls would fly out! The top also showed off Bella’s amazingly toned abs and tiny waist. We’re so jealous! Her tanned skin looked gorgeous with her lace-up white pants as well, and she used her VIP Jingle Ball pass as an accessory, danging it from her belt loop.

Her white pumps, juicy over-lined pink lips and luscious eyelashes tied everything together for a carefree rocker vibe, and we were totally obsessed. Clearly Bella is feeling herself after finding a new boy toy to hang out with (cough cough Charlie Puth.) Keep up the good work, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bella’s “Rainbow Rockstar” look? Let us know what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.