Azealia Banks Reveals She Suffered Tragic Miscarriage — Read Her Emotional Words

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely heartbreaking! Azealia Banks got SUPER personal with fans on Dec. 20 when she revealed she had just lost her unborn baby after a late-night trip to the ER went horribly wrong! Read her devastating messages here and find out why she chose to share this deeply intimate news with the world when she hadn’t even announced her pregnancy yet.

Azealia Banks, 25, shockingly revealed in a series of Facebook posts on Dec. 20 that she suffered a miscarriage! Taking to the social media site, the rapper decided to open up about a “major life event,” writing, “This wouldn’t be an Azealia Banks page without loads of oversharing right? Anywho, I’ve just had a miscarriage and am pretty taken aback by it all.” Azealia, then went on to explain that she’s experiencing confusion, depression, guilt, and even shock. She also confessed to feeling “like a failure and very ashamed.”

Turning to her followers for support, Azealia ended up asking for advice and words of wisdom. “Anyone else had this same experience who cares to share some words of wisdom or words of anything regarding this topic?” She asked. “The self-loathing bit is a real struggle for me at the moment so share any words here. They will be greatly appreciated.”

In another status update, Azealia told her fans, “I feel really stupid because I think I’m so big and bad an in control and in this situation I’m so powerless.” When she first saw “the embryo,” the rapper recalled, “I felt this full spirit around me and was looking down at this little bean in horror/amazement and now I just can’t NOT have an awareness of this person and won’t stop feeling like any and everything I’ve ever done in my life or want to do is pointless.”

Earlier in the day, Azealia had shared some cryptic messages, writing “Deleting posts as I am not the same person I was two hours ago. LOL.” She followed up with, “Went to the ER last night. Now can’t sleep! I’m going to be fine though. Don’t worry .” But it seems as if poor Azealia might not be as fine as she originally thought.

After she revealed the heartbreaking news, in a post that has since been deleted, one Facebook fan suggested the rapper should have kept the miscarriage news private until she had some more “time to reflect.” However, Azealia replied, “It’s life and we all live it together. Everyone farts, s–ts, f–ks , eats and sleeps. It’s bodily function 101. Why the need for secrecy.”

Azealia also asked people to be respectful after making her personal news public. “I’ve had a real rough 2016,” the musician explained. “I honestly need a break from the public crucifixions. This is a women’s health issue that many others may or may not be able to relate to. Please don’t f–k UP an opportunity for clear, open and beneficial discourse between WOMEN!”

It was then Azealia revealed that she finally felt “calm and sleepy,” saying, “I haven’t slept all night.” But before she turned in, she removed a few of her posts, writing, “*Trolls are coming in*. *delete delete*.”

Our thoughts are with Azealia during this extremely difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for the star below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.