Andrew Dorff Dead: Country Music Songwriter Tragically Dies At 40 Years Old

This is so devastating. Andrew Dorff, who wrote country music hits for stars like Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, sadly died at the young age of just 40 years old, the Nashville Songwriters Association International confirmed on Dec. 20.

Details about Andrew Dorff’s cause of death or any details surrounding his tragic passing have not been revealed at this time. “Our songwriting community is small and close and this loss will hurt us all deeply,” NASI president, Lee Thomas Miller, wrote on Facebook Dec. 20. “Andrew was a good man and a good friend. He was an elite songwriter at the peak of his life and career. Our sincerest prayers go out to his family. May we all hugh each other a little tighter this week and remember that life is fragile.”

If you’ve heard songs like “Neon Light” or “My Eyes” by Blake Shelton, 40, and “Save It For A Rainy Day” by Kenny Chesney, then you’re familiar with Andrew’s work. The 40-year-old, whose brother is actor Stephen Dorff, moved to Nashville in 2003, and he’s been there writing hit songs ever since.

“Sad to be hearing about Andrew Dorff passing away,” Blake wrote on Twitter after hearing the sad news. “Terrible tragedy. Prayers to his family.” Fellow country star, Chase Rice, is also grieving the devastating loss, writing, “No words. Andrew Dorff I don’t even know what to say man. Heart broken. You’ll be missed. A great songwriter taken way too young.”

Even Reba McEntire made sure to show some love, sharing a photo of Andrew with his father, Steve Dorff, on Instagram with the caption, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Andrew Dorff. Steve, my heart hurts for you. Rest in peace Andrew.” So incredibly sad.

