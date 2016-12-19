Zsa Zsa Gabor’s BFF Slams Kardashian Sisters: They ‘Make Me Sick’

REX/Shutterstock

Afte Zsa Zsa Gabor’s death on December 18, obituaries have been quick to point out that she was the “original Kim Kardashian.” Her best friend, Edward Lozzi, is sick of the comparison! Why does the Kardashian connection make Edward “sick”?

Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died at the age of 99 from a heart attack on December 18, was an iconic actress, and later, socialite. Her two equally famous sisters, Eva and Magda Gabor, were always by her side in Hollywood, and they were infamous for their influence, power and beauty! Needless to say, the three sisters were compared to the women like the Kardashian sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian — who are allegedly “famous for being famous.”

Zsa Zsa’s former publicist, who represented her for decades, and her longtime friend, Edward Lozzi, hates that. “I hate it when there’s been comparisons [of] when the Gabors were at their peak — quoted everywhere and in photos with kings and queens and international playboys — and then there’s comparisons to the Kardashians, which makes me sick,” he said in an interview with NBC News on December 18.

Tell us how you really feel! The Kardashians are arguably some of the most powerful women in Hollywood, and so were the Gabor sisters! Equating the Kardashians to the Gabors isn’t an insult at all! We understand why he’d be upset that people wouldn’t focus on Zsa Zsa’s amazing acting career; after her death, people have focused on her larger-than-life personality, and the fact that she was married to a whopping nine men! She’s kind of our hero.

Zsa Zsa starred in countless iconic films, including the 1952 Moulin Rouge, and The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear. In that film she actually played herself, parodying an incident in which she slapped a Beverly Hills cop whom she claimed insulted her! What a woman.

