Stephanie Del Valle: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning Miss World 2016 Winner

She’s beauty and grace! And now, Stephanie Del Valle has been crowned Miss World! You may have seen her name on the final ballot, but there’s SO much more to know about the Puerto Rican stunner! Learn all about the woman who dominated this year’s Miss World competition!

Stephanie Del Valle was officially named Miss World on Dec. 18, receiving the honor at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland! The classic beauty stunned in every aspect of the competition, outshining more than 100 other contestants. However, she’s much more than a pageant queen! HollywoodLife.com has you covered with fast facts about the front-runner!

1. Miss World 2016 is only 19-years-old.

Stephanie is about as multi-talented as they come, described as a musician, model and beauty queen. She’s also attending Pace University in New York City, currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree as a communication studies major with a minor in pre-law. Get it, girl!

2. Stephanie made history with her win!

She is only the second Miss World from Puerto Rico, as Wilnelia Merced last won the title back in 1975. The young stunner was able to earn the title after competing in Miss Mundo de Puerto Rico, representing the municipality of Toa Baja where she dominated the talent competition.

3. The Puerto Rican beauty speaks many languages.

Stephanie is fluent in Spanish, English and French, and hopes to expand her career while breaking into the entertainment industry! With notable skills like these, who can deny her!

4. She felt humbled about having the opportunity to compete.

The 5-foot-8 stunner said in her entry video that it was an “honor and a great responsibility” to represent her country. She defeated Dominican Republic’s Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramírez who earned second place, as well as Indonesia’s Natasha Mannuela, who took third!

5. Stephanie likes to pave her own path!

Miss World 2016 took to Instagram with a few cool facts about herself in early Dec., revealing that she “doesn’t like to follow trends.” Stephanie also dished about being a perfectionist, as well as a foodie and a musical theater lover! The Puerto Rican model also talks “too fast” when she gets excited and loves spending time with family. She’s too cute!

